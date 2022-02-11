Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 8.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $279,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,148.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,475.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

