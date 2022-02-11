Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 95,843 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of RBC Bearings worth $52,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $182.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

