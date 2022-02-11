Franklin Resources Inc. Has $44.62 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.06% of LivaNova worth $44,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

