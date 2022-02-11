Franklin Resources Inc. Has $51.18 Million Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 294.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of DLocal worth $51,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

