Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Logitech International worth $54,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

