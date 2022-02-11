Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,158,709 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,158,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.66% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE TEX opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Terex Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

