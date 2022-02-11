Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 335,414 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.75% of Argan worth $46,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

