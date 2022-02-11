Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. Sells 44,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,459,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,109,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $249,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $3,368,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,827,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,635,000 after buying an additional 116,870 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

