Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. 221,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 629,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$530.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

