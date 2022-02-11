FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

