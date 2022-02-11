FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.11

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.11 and traded as high as $20.42. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 17,702 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.