FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.

FUJIY traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $67.47. 25,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.