FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.
FUJIY traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $67.47. 25,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About FUJIFILM
