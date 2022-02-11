FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.66.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.22 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

