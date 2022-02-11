FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $764.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 228,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 79,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

