FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFC. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.

TSE IFC opened at C$184.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$187.92. The firm has a market cap of C$32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.