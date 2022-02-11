FY2021 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Cut by Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.44). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,217,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,651,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

