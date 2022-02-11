FY2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

