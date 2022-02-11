FY2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 888,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,438,000 after buying an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 139,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 299,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.