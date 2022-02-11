FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Raised by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.45.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Eaton by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

