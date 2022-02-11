FY2022 EPS Estimates for MDxHealth SA Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDXH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MDXH opened at $8.10 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDxHealth stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

