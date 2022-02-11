FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Decreased by Analyst

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRI. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.86.

TSE TRI opened at C$132.68 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$101.02 and a one year high of C$156.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.