FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Vimeo stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

