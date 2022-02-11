FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Electromed, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ELMD opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.