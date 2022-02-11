Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

