Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Lessened by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

