Gas One Day Volume Reaches $9.64 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00012214 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $52.53 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.02 or 0.06904592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,454.31 or 0.99975497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.