GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,796. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.89. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

