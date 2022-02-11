Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $65.52 on Friday. Geberit has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.