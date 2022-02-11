Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($160.92) to €135.00 ($155.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $144.64. Gecina has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

