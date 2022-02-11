Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in January

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GELYY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.87. 27,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
