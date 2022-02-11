Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in January

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GELYY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.87. 27,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.