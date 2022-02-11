GEM Realty Capital Acquires 41,321 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GEM Realty Capital lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for about 3.1% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

