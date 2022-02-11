Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 515.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

GNRC opened at $288.75 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.50. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.