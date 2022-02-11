General Catalyst Group Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

General Catalyst Group Management LLC raised its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the quarter. Health Assurance Acquisition makes up 1.2% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned 4.17% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,040,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 363,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HAAC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.