Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.0781 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $940,214.99 and approximately $30,982.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.23 or 0.07113666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.99 or 1.00139925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.