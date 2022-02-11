Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,685. Gentex has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

