Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 778 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of ModivCare worth $42,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MODV stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

