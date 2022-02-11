Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.25 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Energizer worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after acquiring an additional 413,625 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 409,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

