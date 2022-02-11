Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Progress Software worth $42,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 620.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

