GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 55,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 98,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

