GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,600 ($21.64) to GBX 1,675 ($22.65) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,641 ($22.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,621.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,519.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.