GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.58. 26,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 286.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
