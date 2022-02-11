GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.58. 26,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 286.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.