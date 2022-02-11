Glazer Capital LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

