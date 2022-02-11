Glazer Capital LLC Raises Holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIII stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

