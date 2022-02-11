Glazer Capital LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.15% of OTR Acquisition worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,949,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 460,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 155,605 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 96,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OTRA opened at $10.18 on Friday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.