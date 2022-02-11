Glenview Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,855 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of ViacomCBS worth $105,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

