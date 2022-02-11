Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

GPN opened at $145.53 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

