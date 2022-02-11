Global Social Chain Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $535,914.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.