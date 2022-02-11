Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Global X MLP ETF worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,831,000 after buying an additional 45,982 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,413,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.09. 6,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,520. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

