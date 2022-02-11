GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $70.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

GFS stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

