GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $54.39. 23,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,260,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $9,767,000.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

